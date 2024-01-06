Court Withdraw Order For Arrest Of Senior Customs Officer In Kano

Kano State Upper Shari’ah Court has made a U-turn and withdrew its order for the arrest of a senior Customs Officer, Yusuf Ismail Mai Biscuit, issued against him on Thursday.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the court presided by Garba Hamza Malafa, on Thursday issued a warrant of arrest against Mai Biscuit, a defendant in a suit before him on the ground that he was absent from the court and not represented during the proceeding.

However, in an order issued and signed by the Upper Shari’ah Court, on Friday, it said the initial order has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

The court said the withdrawal was a sequel to the explanation of the defence counsel, Barr. Sani Idris established that despite the fact that his client was not personally served the summon, he was in the court.

Speaking, Barr. Sani Idris said the judge was misled as he was in court to represent his client on the issue while the judge conducted the court affairs in his chamber.

‘’We were in the courtroom expecting the court to sit but to our surprise, the session was held in the judge’s chamber and the judge was given the impression that we were not around, ‘’Barr. Sani said.

‘’My client is a highly responsible and complete gentleman hence his instruction for me to represent him in court even though he was not personally served the court summon.’’

The Court has fixed the 8th of January for mention of the case.