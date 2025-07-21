Court Voids University’s Unlawful Disengagement Of Lecturer

Justice Ikechi Gerald Nweneka of a Lagos Division of the National Industrial Court has ordered the immediate reinstatement of Bamisaye Olawale Olutola, as a Lecturer II in the Department of Public Law, Faculty of Law of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

In a judgement, Justice Nweneka also ordered UNILAG to pay Olutola’s full salary and allowances from August 2021, when he was unlawfully sacked, till final liquidation.

The court further held that the appointment of Olutola as a Lecturer II has been confirmed and is still subsisting, having worked for over four years.

The judge further held that UNILAG, and, or her agents have no power to indefinitely interdict the employment of the lecturer from service without recalling him and without due process.

Justice Nweneka also handed down an order of perpetual injunction restraining UNILAG by herself, her agents, privies, servants, or any person howsoever described from unlawfully tampering with the employment of the lecturer.

The court also awarded the sum of N750, 000 against UNILAG, in favour of the lecturer as cost of filing the action.

The lecturer had on 19th November, 2021, upon his unjust disengagement by UNILAG filed a suit marked NICN/LA/441/2021 to challenge the action.

Trial commenced on 16th January, 2023 and concluded on 25th May, 2023, with the claimant (Olutola) testifying in support of his claims, while also tendering six exhibits.

The fact of the case as outlined in the statement of facts indicated that the claimant was employed by the defendant as an Assistant Lecturer in the Department of Public Law, Faculty of Law of the University of Lagos on 28th November 2016, and his employment was regularised on 25th March, 2019.

He was suspended indefinitely due to allegations of sexual harassment and his employment was subsequently terminated on the grounds of “services no longer required” by a letter dated 6th July, 2021.

Before the termination of his appointment, the defendant (UNILAG) failed to confirm the claimant’s employment despite his having served for over four years as an academic staff member.

In response to the unlawful termination of the claimant’s employment, his lawyers sent a letter dated 27th July, 2021 to the defendant, but there was no response.

But, in its statement of defence, the defendant maintained that the termination of the claimant’s employment for “services no longer required” is lawful, saying his employment has not been regularised at the time.

However, in her judgement, Justice Nweneka held that the termination of the lecturer’s employment breached Section 18[1][e], [b][i] and [c] of the University of Lagos Act, which mandates that the claimant appear before a disciplinary committee formed by the University’s Senate to investigate the allegations against him. The court noted that such a committee was never constituted.

Besides, the court held that the omission breached both the claimant’s contract of employment and the regulations governing the conditions of service for senior staff, which stipulates that employment confirmation should occur after three years of service.