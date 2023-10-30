Court voids teacher’s suspension by Delta Education Board chair

Justice John Targema of the National Industrial Court in Awka has declared the suspension of the salary of one, Omawumi Tomarah, by the Executive Chairman, Post Primary Education Board, Delta State, since October 2019 till date, without following the laid down legal procedures as illegal, null and void. The judge consequently ordered the Chairman, Post Primary Education Board, Delta State; agent of the Honourable Commissioner Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Delta State, the Governor of Delta State and the State’s Attorney General to restore and pay Omawumi Tomarah’s accrued arrears of salaries from October 2019 till the judgement is fully liquidated. The court further directed the Chairman, Post Primary Education Board, Delta State and four others to allow Omawumi Tomarah to carry out her duties as a teacher in Ogidigben Grammar School, Ogidigben in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State without further threats to life, security and salary, and awarded the sum of N5 million as general damages.

The claimant, Omawumi Tomarah, had submitted that her salary was suspended by the Chairman, Post Primary Education Board, Delta State because she refused to yield to the request to pay one, Omolu the sum of N800,000.00 allegedly owed to one, late Mrs. Comfort. She averred that Omolu who claimed to be the next of kin of the late Comfort wrote to the Chairman, Post Primary Education Board, Delta State to assist him in recovering the sum of N800,000.00 without providing any Probate or Letters of Administration or any document whatsoever granted by any court naming Omolu as Executor and/or Administrator of the Estate of the said Late Comfort to back his claim. That despite her suspension since October 2019, she was going to work and performing her duties, and argued that the Chairman, Post Primary Education Board, Delta State and four others failed to advise the complainant to approach the court which is clothed with the powers to handle such a matter. In defence, the defendants- Chairman, Post Primary Education Board, Delta State and 4 others alleged that Tomarah absented herself from her duty post, involved in serious financial embarrassment, as she refused to pay an alleged debt, while also engaging in misconduct contrary to the provisions of the Delta State Public Service Rules.

They submitted that when the Chairman, Post Primary Education Board, Delta State inquired why the letters to the claimant had not been responded to, the Acting Principal, Ogidigben Grammar School reported that Tomarah has not been to work since February 2019 to enable her pick her letters, that the Education Board acted pursuant to its powers under the Delta State Public Service Rules, that the salary of the claimant be suspended pending further action. They urged the Court to hold that a ‘prima facie’ case of financial embarrassment was against the claimant and contended that her suspension did not bring her employment to an end but a temporary measure to ensure that the claimant shows up to answer to the allegations against her.

Delivering judgement, Justice Targema held that the issue of absenteeism and financial embarrassment fall under serious misconduct by virtue of Delta State Public Service Rule, but to succeed under those rules, the conduct must be proved to have been investigated and proved and after investigation is concluded and a prima facie case is found, that the Chairman, Post Primary Education Board, Delta State and 4 others stated countlessly that suspension of the Mrs Tomarah’s salary was done before investigation. Justice Targema held that the argument of Tomarah that the Chairman, Post Primary Education Board, Delta State and 4 others have no power to investigate the letter written by Omolu is misconceived and since the allegation involves money which the claimant is said to be owing another, the Chairman, Post Primary Education Board, Delta State has no power to decide one way or the other but to advise parties to go to court. The court held that the issue of absenteeism levelled against Tomarah has not been proved by the Chairman, Post Primary Education Board, Delta State and 4 others and there was no justification for suspending the salary of the claimant. The judge further held that the Delta State Public Service Rules was not complied with by the 1st defendant because investigation was not carried out and proven before suspension of the salary of Tomarah as stipulated by Delta State Public Service Rules.