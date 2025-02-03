Court Voids Lance Corporal’s Dismissal From Nigerian Army, Orders Payment Of Salary From 2013 Till Date

Share

Justice Bashar Alkali of the National Industrial Court, Kaduna Division, has set aside the summary dismissal of Lance Corporal Monday Edet from the Nigerian Army for being unlawful.

The court declared the dismissal null and void, citing non-compliance with service regulations. In a judgement, the court emphasized that the charge leading to Lance Corporal Edet’s dismissal lacked legal foundation and was not supported by any valid law.

Furthermore, it was found out that the Brigadier General who dismissed Edet was not the legitimate authority to preside over the case, as he was not the president of the court-martial.

Justice Alkali ordered that Lance Corporal Edet be reinstated to the rank held by his peers who joined the service in the same year.

The court also held that there was no evidence that Edet’s actions constituted an offence under the Armed Forces Act and dismissed the Army’s objections, affirming its jurisdiction in the matter.

The Nigerian Army was also directed to pay Edet N150,000 in Ration Cash Allowance, which had been withheld for ten months due to an alleged insanity charge, and settle all overdue salary arrears since March 8, 2013, alongside his accrued allowances.

Additionally, the court awarded Edet N1,367,000 for the destruction of his personal items and medical expenses since his wrongful dismissal, as well as N5,000,000 in general damages for the unlawful termination.

The Nigerian Army was given 30 days to comply with the judgement, with the right of appeal intact. Lance Corporal Edet had sought a declaration that his summary trial, which took place on March 8, 2013, was unconstitutional and violated natural justice principles.

The Nigerian Army, the Chief of Army Staff, and the Mechanised Division Kaduna had however urged the court to dismiss the case, citing procedural limitations and ongoing legal appeals. They argued that Edet’s actions, including instructing his lawyers to petition the Chief of Defence Staff, violated military ethics and the Armed Forces Act.

