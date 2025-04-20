Court Verdict: No Victor, No Vanquished – Olugbon

Share

The Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Olushola Alao, has reacted to the recent court judgment affirming his selection and coronation, declaring that there is “no victor, no vanquished.”

An Oyo State High Court last Monday struck out a suit filed by four members of the Akinbola family, challenging Oba Alao’s selection and coronation as the Olugbon of Orile Igbon.

Reacting to the verdict in a statement personally signed on Sunday, Oba Alao expressed profound appreciation to the judiciary for delivering justice after a thorough review of the arguments presented by both parties.

“A crucial litigation against my enthronement as the Olugbon of Orile Igbon came to an end last week with the judgment of an Oyo State High Court striking out the suit,” he said.

“In his judgment, Justice K. A. Adedokun held that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit because the claimants lacked the locus standi to institute the case.

“I welcome this sound judgment from the temple of justice, and I take this opportunity to express my profound appreciation to the judiciary for dispensing justice after a painstaking review of the positions canvassed by both parties.

“The judgment brought justice to the parties and, more importantly, to the ancient town of Orile Igbon. Truly, the judiciary remains the hope of all citizens.”

Oba Alao extended a hand of reconciliation to all princes and princesses of the Olugbon royal family, urging them to accept the decision of the kingmakers and government in the interest of peace and progress.

“Only God enthrones, and He crowns whomever He chooses. Let us put this behind us and join hands to develop Orile Igbon together,” he added.

“Certainly, there is no loser or winner in this case. Orile Igbon, which is bigger than all indigenes, is the real beneficiary. While generations come and go, Orile Igbon remains for the unborn generations who will carry on the great heritage of our ancient town.”

He thanked the chiefs, community leaders, and other stakeholders for their steadfast support, praying that God grants their collective desire for peace and development in Orile Igbon.

