Court Verdict: No Victor, No Vanquished —Olugbon

The Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Olushola Alao, has reacted to the recent court judgment which affirmed his selection and coronation as Olugbon of Orile Igbon, declaring that there was no victor, no vanquished.

An Oyo State High Court had last Monday struck out a suit filed by four members of the Akinbola family challenging Oba Alao’s selection and coronation as Olugbon.

Reacting to the court verdict in a statement he personally on Sunday, Oba Alao expressed his profound appreciation to the judiciary for dispensing justice after a painstaking review of the positions canvassed by both parties.

“A crucial litigation against my enthronement as the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon came to an end last week with the judgement of an Oyo State High Court striking out the suit.

“In his judgement, Justice K. A. Adedokun held that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit because the claimants lacked the locus standi to institute the case “I welcome this sound judgement from the temple of justice, and I am taking this opportunity to express my profound appreciation to the judiciary for dispensing justice after a painstaking review of the positions canvassed by both parties. The judgement brought justice to the parties and more importantly, to the ancient town of OrileIgbon.

Truly, the judiciary remains the hope of all citizens. “With justice dispensed, I sincerely extend my hands of love again to all Olugbon princes and princesses who, I believe, also want the progress of Orile-Igbon. I urge them to embrace the decision of the kingmakers and the government in the interest of peace and progress of Orile-Igbon. Only God enthrones, and He crowns whoever He chooses.

Let us put this behind us and join hands to develop OrileIgbon together “Certainly, there is no loser or winner in this case. Orile-Igbon, which is bigger than all indigenes, is the beneficiary. While generations of indigenes come and go, OrileIgbon remains for unborn generations who will carry on the great heritage of our ancient town.”

