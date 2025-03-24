Court Vacates Order Stopping INEC From Receiving Petition For Natasha’s Recall

Share

A Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State on Monday vacated the Ex-parte Injunction earlier granted to Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on March 20.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Isa Dashen of the Federal High Court, who gave the order setting aside the injunction he granted, also ordered for the acceleration of the case before him.

Dashen had on Thursday granted an interim injunction restraining INEC, its staff, agents, privies or assigns from receiving, accepting or acting on any petition containing signatures of members of Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The court also stopped INEC from conducting any referendum upon such petition for the purpose of initiating a re-call process of Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria pending the determination of the Motion on Notice to the same effect.

But INEC, through its Counsel, Mr Abdullahi Aliyu (SAN), made an oral application for the setting aside of the exparte injunction granted Akpoti-Uduaghan and for an accelerated hearing of the case.

Aliyu argued that the Federal High Court by provisions in the constitution does not have the jurisdiction to stop a constitutional body like INEC from carrying out its constitutional function.

“I hereby make an oral application by virtue of the pronouncement made by Court of Appeal in the case between EFCC v Bello for the interim injunction be discharged.

“Also, under Order 26 rule 5(1) of the Federal High Court, we strongly apply for the accelerated hearing of the case, ” he argued.

The Counsel for the applicants, Mr West Idahosa (SAN), objected to the application for the vacation of the interim injunction granted to Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Idahosa argued that when an illegality is raised by complainants as in the Plaintiffs of the case, a constitutional duty could be restrained.

“This is because every rule has an exception. More so the Supreme Court reaffirmed that when a case of illegality is brought before a court, the court will first look at it to be sure whether it’s true.

“The plaintiffs in this matter said that there’s an illegality of forgery backed with a valid Affidavit before this honourable Court,” he said.

Idahosa said tge court was inherent to do justice by provisions of Section 6(6) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He, however, asked the court not to allow the application for vacation of the institution.

Justice Dashen in his ruling, after listening to both parties, granted the application and vacated the interim order as well as ordered for the acceleration hearing of the case.

He adjourned the case to April 9, for hearing.

