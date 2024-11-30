Court to Rule on Admissibility of Email Evidence in EFCC’s N18.7m Theft Case, December 9

Share

The Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, has set December 9 as the date to determine whether email evidence presented by businessman Uche Noah Onyebuchi can be admitted in his ongoing trial over allegations of theft totalling N18.7 million

It would be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had accused Onyebuchi of dishonestly converting funds belonging to Dickson Nonso Onuchukwu for personal use in January 2017.

The charges were filed under Section 285 (9)(b) and (c) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Onyebuchi, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, in his defence, Onyebuchi’s counsel, N.E. Osigegwu, argued that the disputed amount was not stolen but was an investment by Onuchukwu in Onyebuchi’s company, in exchange for 45% ownership of its shares.

To support this claim, Osigegwu sought to submit email correspondence between Onyebuchi and Onuchukwu as evidence

But, the admissibility of the emails was challenged by EFCC’s prosecuting counsel, Fanen Anum.

He argued that under Section 84 of the Evidence Act, a certificate of identification is required for electronic evidence to be accepted in court.

Justice Olubukola Okunnuga, who presided over the court, adjourned the case to review the legal arguments presented by both parties.

Share

Please follow and like us: