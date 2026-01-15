Court To Hear Suit Seeking Deregistration Of ADC, AA, Others Feb 16

The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed February 16 for the hearing of a constitutional suit seeking the deregistration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Alliance (AA), and three other political parties.

The suit was instituted by the National Forum of Former Legislators (NFFL), which is asking the court to deregister five political parties for alleged non-compliance with constitutional requirements.

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2637/2025, was filed against the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Accord Party, Zenith Labour Party, Action Alliance (AA), and Action Peoples Party (APP).

The former lawmakers’ forum is urging the court to compel the enforcement of constitutional provisions governing the registration and continued existence of political parties in Nigeria.

The NFFL anchored its argument on Section 225(A) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which provides for the withdrawal of recognition from political parties that fail to meet prescribed constitutional and electoral performance benchmarks.

The ex-lawmakers are seeking what they described as a “clear and authoritative judicial interpretation” of the section, aimed at strengthening constitutional compliance within Nigeria’s multi-party system.

In a statement signed by Hon. Raphael Igbokwe, National Coordinator of the NFFL, the forum argued that allowing political parties that consistently fail to meet constitutional thresholds to remain registered undermines democratic accountability and weakens the country’s electoral process.

“The continued existence of inactive and non-performing political parties erodes the integrity of Nigeria’s democracy and dilutes the effectiveness of the party system,” the NFFL stated.

“This action is aimed at enforcing the supremacy of the Constitution and restoring discipline and credibility to our political space.”

The group stressed that the suit is not driven by partisan considerations but by a broader concern for constitutionalism and democratic consolidation.

“This legal action is not politically motivated,” the forum said. “It is firmly rooted in the rule of law, constitutional compliance, and the urgent need to sanitise Nigeria’s political environment of parties that exist only in name but fail to meet basic constitutional and statutory obligations.”

The NFFL further noted that the proliferation of weak and non-compliant political parties places unnecessary strain on electoral administration and confuses voters, while offering little or no value to democratic competition.

“A credible democracy requires a disciplined and accountable party system,” the statement added. “Political parties must not only be registered but must also demonstrate measurable participation and performance as required by law.”

The forum reiterated its commitment to protecting democratic institutions and strengthening constitutional governance.

“We remain unwavering in our resolve to uphold the Constitution and promote a credible, accountable, and functional multi-party democracy for Nigeria,” the NFFL said.