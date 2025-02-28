Court To Hear Obasa’s Suit Challenging Impeachment March 7

Share

An Ikeja High Court has adjourned until March 7 to hear various applications in the lawsuit filed by the former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, challenging his impeachment.

Obasa, who was removed from office on January 13, is contesting his ousting in court, naming the Lagos State House of Assembly and his successor, Mojisola Meranda, as defendants.

Obasa was impeached by at least 35 lawmakers over allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

His removal led to his deputy, Meranda, being elected and sworn in as Speaker.

However, Obasa maintains that his removal was unlawful, arguing that it took place while he was out of the country.

During Friday’s court session, Justice Yetunde Pinheiro ruled that all members of the Lagos House of Assembly be joined as parties in the suit.

The judge also adjourned the case until March 7 for the hearing of preliminary objections.

The court session was marked by mild drama over the representation of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, initially announced his appearance for the House.

However, another lawyer, Abang Mkpandiok, also claimed to represent the Assembly, presenting an application for a court order acknowledging the change of counsel.

Mkpandiok stated that he had been briefed on Thursday night and had already filed a motion for the change of counsel that morning.

He argued that the choice of legal representation is a fundamental right and urged the court to hear his application first.

In response, Falana objected, stating that he had not been served with any notice of change and remained the official counsel on record for the Assembly.

Another Senior Advocate, Tayo Oyetibo, representing Speaker Meranda, also confirmed that he had not been served with the application.

To resolve the dispute, Mkpandiok agreed to serve the application on the other lawyers present in court.

However, after reviewing the records, Justice Pinheiro ruled that the application for a change of counsel was not yet ready for hearing.

“As counsel himself has admitted that the application has not been served on all parties, I will defer the matter until there is full compliance with the court rules,” the judge said.

The court also declined to hear an application for an accelerated hearing, ruling that it would be taken at a later date.

Several legal representatives appeared for different factions within the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Senior Advocate Afolabi Fashanu represented Obasa, while Femi Falana and Muiz Banire appeared for the 34 lawmakers loyal to Speaker Meranda.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocates Olu Daramola and Dada Awosika represented other lawmakers seeking to be joined in the suit.

In a separate development, members of the Assembly loyal to Speaker Meranda also filed an application to be joined as defendants in the case.

Share

Please follow and like us: