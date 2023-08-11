Court To Hear Emefiele, DSS Applications Aug 15

Following the motion filed by the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele to halt the continued trial by the Department of State Services (DSS), the Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed August 15 to hear the case.

New Telegraph reports that the court will also hear a request from the DSS to review the N20 million bail that Emefiele was given.

The new date was set by Justice Nicholas Oweibo to allow the defence to respond to the prosecution’s further counter-affidavit, which was delivered to the defence in court shortly before the start of the Thursday proceedings.

The judge, however, stated that while the DSS application was ready for hearing, Emefiele’s legal team required time to respond.

Emefiele, who has been detained by the DSS since June 10, is pleading with the court to drop the illegal gun charges against him and release him in a new Motion on Notice.

His lawyer, Joseph Daudu (SAN), argued that the DSS could not continue to prosecute Emefiele while it had refused to obey the court order admitting him to bail.

“The complainant, having brazenly defied the orders of court made in July 25, is in contempt of the proceedings of the court.

“Until the complainant complies with the afore-described subsisting orders of the court, it cannot continue to lawfully prosecute the charge neither can it be afforded any right of audience in any court in Nigeria,” Daudu said.

He, therefore, prayed for a court order “prohibiting the complainant from further prosecuting the instant charge or any other charge against the applicant or seeking any form of indulgence before the court, inclusive of the application to grant leave to appeal against the order granting the appellant bail and other ancillary orders.”

He urged the court to make “an order discharging the defendant/appellant from the instant charge, which cannot be lawfully prosecuted by the complainant who is in brazen disobedience of subsisting orders of the court made on July 25, 2023.”