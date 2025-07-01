New Telegraph

July 1, 2025
Court To Hear Diezani’s Suit Challenging Asset Forfeiture Oct 6

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed October 6 to hear a suit filed by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke, challenging the forfeiture of her assets to the Federal Government.

Godwin Iyinbor, AlisonMadueke’s lawyer, told the court that the case was for hearing when the matter was called, noting that the legal team has responded to the two motions that it was served.

Mofesomo Oyetibo, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), informed the court that he was appearing in the case for the first time.

Mohammed Umar, the presiding judge, also noted that the matter was coming up before him for the first time and adjourned the case to October 6 for hearing.

The EFCC had issued a notice of its plan to conduct a public sale of all assets seized from AlisonMadueke beginning on January 9, 2023.

