Court To Hear Defamatory Case Against Nat’l Theatre Staff Feb. 20

A level 12 officer of the National Theatre, Ephesian Nodza on Thursday appeared before Apapa Chief Magistrates’ court in Lagos State over false, defamatory and malicious news reports against the traditional ruler of Otumara community, High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye, an offence punishable under section 95 (1) (b) of the criminal law of Lagos State of 2015.

Nodza alongside two collaborators were arraigned in September 2023 before Chief Magistrate Olanrewaju Olatunji who ordered the trio to be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending the perfection of their bail conditions.

The prosecutor, Mike Enejere Esq, told the court that the offences were committed on April 9, 2023, at the National Theatre, Lagos.

The charge read, “That you, Ephesian Nodza ‘M’ on or about the 9th of April, 2023 at National Theatre, Lagos, within the magisterial jurisdiction of this honourable court did conspire to bring false accusation against the person of a traditional ruler of Otumara community, High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye, knowing full well that he is innocent of the alleged offence. You hereby committed an offence punishable under section 95 (1) (b) of the criminal law of Lagos State of 2015.

“That you, Ephesian Ndoza ‘M’ on the same date, place and within the magisterial district aforementioned, caused to be published and circulated, in the online news platform, Nairaland, Newsbreak Naija and Aljaziranpress information likely to provoke High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye, knowing same to be incorrect. You thereby committed an offence punishable under section 57 (b) of the criminal laws of Lagos State of 2015.”

At a resumed hearing on January 25, 2024, the complainant, High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye expressed his desire to withdraw his case against the first and second defendants while continuing with the 3rd defendant.

According to him, the third defendant expresses his readiness to bear the consequences of his action.

In his letter submitted to the Honourable Court, Kalejaiye wrote, “Kindly be informed of my desire to wholly discontinue my case against the first and second defendants. However, I wish to continue the charge against the 3rd defendant who is the mastermind and actual originator of the false publications and criminal defamation published against me.”

Responding to the withdrawal, the Chief Magistrate, Olarewaju Olatunji pronounced the withdrawal of the case against the first and second defendants while tasking the prosecuting counsel to amend the charges.

The court adjourned to February 20 for either the commencement of trial or to hear a report on an out-of-court settlement.