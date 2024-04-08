Court To Deliver Ruling On Emefiele’s Bail Application, April 11

The Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, presided over by Justice Rahman Oshodi, has fixed April 11, 2024, as the day to deliver a ruling on the bail application filed by the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Oshodi arrived at the date after entertaining the bail applications instituted by his counsel, Lebi Lawal.

The court, which further ordered that Emefiele be remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), equally directed the remand of Emefiele’s co-defendant, Henry Omole, at the Kirikiri Prison, pending the court’s ruling on his bail on Thursday.

In his argument on the former CBN governor’s bail application, Lawal had prayed to Justice Oshodi to grant Emefiele bail on self-recognizance pending the hearing and determination of the case or on the most liberal bail terms.

The lawyer had also urged the trial judge to grant the second defendant bail on the most liberal terms.

In his response, the counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), did not oppose the request for bail. Instead, the SAN asked the court to exercise its discretion in the grant of bail.

The anti-graft agency had arraigned Emefiele and Omole on a fresh 26-count charge bordering on corruption and abuse of office over the allocation of billions of dollars.

The charge designated ID/23787c/2024, dated April 3, and filed by Oyedepo (SAN) had its first count stating Emefiele “directed to be done in abuse of the authority of your office, as the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, an arbitrary act, to wit: allocating foreign exchange in the aggregate sum of $2,136,391,737.33 without bids, which act is prejudicial to the rights of Nigerians.”

The offence was allegedly committed between 2022 and 2023 and is punishable under Section 73 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Count two of the charge indicated that Emefiele, between 2020 and 2021, in Lagos, “directed to be done in abuse of the authority of your office, as the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, an arbitrary, act to wit: allocating foreign exchange in the aggregate sum of $291,945,785.59, without bids, which act is prejudicial to the rights of Nigerians.”

In count three, the former CBN helmsman was alleged to have, in 2021, in Lagos, “directed to be done in abuse of the authority of your office, as the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, an arbitrary act, to wit: special allocation of foreign exchange in the aggregate sum of $1,769,254,793.16, which act is prejudicial to the rights of Nigerians.”

For count four, $370,872,893.01 was the sum involved.

In count 5, Emefiele’s co-defendant, Omole was accused of, “about the 17th of November 2020, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court whilst acting as an agent accepted from Raja Punjab through Monday Osazuwa, the total sum of $110,000, for Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, gifts as reward for allocating foreign exchange by the Central Bank in favour of Raja Punjab’s employer.”