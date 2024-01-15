Court to deliver judgement in rape charge against cleric, January 26

Justice Rahman Oshodi of an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court will on January 26, deliver judgement on the charge against a Lagos-based Bishop, Oluwafeyiropo Daniel, charged with raping his assistant pastor and one other (names withheld).

Justice Oshodi fixed the date after counsels in the case adopted their final written addresses. In his arguments before the court, defence lawyer, Fola Awonusi, urged the court to discharge and acquit his client. The lawyer further argued that the documents presented before the court showed malice and financial gains on the part of the alleged survivors, adding that there are contradictions in the pieces of evidence given by the prosecution witnesses. Awonusi prayed to the court to discountenance the evidence of the prosecution witness and acquit the defendant. On his part, the counsel for the Lagos State Government (LASG), Babajide Boye, prayed the court to convict the defendant accordingly. According to the lawyer, there was evidence of struggle, with an addition that the defendant forced himself on the alleged survivors.

He said the contradictions which the defence argued about, were immaterial. Boye said: “In line with our arguments, we urge the court to convict the defendant of the four-count charge. “We have established sexual assault and attempted rape. We urge the court to convict the defendant accordingly.” The prosecution told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence sometime in June 2020, at Ikota Villa Estate, Lekki, Lagos. According to the prosecution, the alleged offences contravened Sections 260 (2), 262 and 263 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. It would be recalled that Bishop Daniel, who is the Bishop of I Reign Christian Ministry, was also charged with attempted rape of one other alleged survivor (name withheld). But the clergyman pleaded not guilty to the amended four-count charge bordering on rape, sexual assault and attempted rape.