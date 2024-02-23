Court Throws Out Social Media Influencer’s Fundamental Rights Suit Against IGP

The Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, has dismissed the fundamental rights suit initiated against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and one Mrs Folashade Samuels, by a social media influencer, Blessing Okoro.

It would be recalled that Okoro also known as Blessing CEO had in her fundamental rights action claimed that her arrest and invitation for arrest by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) was a violation of her fundamental human rights.

Among other claims, the social media influencer had insisted that her arrest and detention were against the provision of the law as regards the protection of her rights.

Okoro had equally prayed to the court to grant a perpetual order restraining the police from tampering with her freedom.

But Justice Lewis-Allagoa in his judgment refused all the requests as outlined by the social media influencer.

While holding that it was evident that the police acted on the premises of a criminal complaint lodged against her, the judge declared that the police acted within an established law to invite, cause to arrest and detain the social media celebrity.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa added that there was no evidence that the petition was written in bad fate or that it was fabricated.

Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, was arrested by the NPF on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The NPF had further arraigned Okoro before another judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Yelim Bogoro, on six counts bordering on alleged cyber-bullying, libel and for exhibiting uncensored movies.

Addressing the court, the counsel for the NPF, Rotshang Dimka, had hinted to the court that Okoro allegedly used her Instagram page to “bully, threaten and harass” Folashade Samuels, sister to the late Bimbo Ogbonna, wife of the Lagos-based auto-dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna also known as IVD.

Dimka had further hinted to the court that Okoro deployed her Instagram handle “to injure the reputation of Samuels and the late Bimbo Ogbonna, by exposing them to hatred, contempt, and ridicule”, via the internet.

She was, however, granted bail by Justice Bogoro after three weeks in detention.