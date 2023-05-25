Court Threatens To Declare Fani-kayode Wanted Over Failure To Appear For Trial

An Ikeja Special Offences Court, presided over by Justice Olubumni Abike- Fadipe, yesterday, issued a threat to declare former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, wanted over his refusal to appear for trial. It would be recalled that Fani- Kayode is standing trial on 12 counts bordering on the use of false documents, use of fabricated evidence, procuring the execution of documents by false pretence and fabricating evidence.

The former Minister was equally alleged to have forged medical report(s), which he tendered before Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, where he is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud to the tune of N4.9 billion. After his arraignment and commencement of trial, he refused to appear for trial for three adjournments; a development which the judge frowned at.

At the last adjourned date, Fani- Kayode’s counsel, Wale Balogun, informed the court of the absence of the defendant due to health reasons and issues he had with the Department of State Services (DSS). Balogun had pleaded with the court to grant him adjournment with a promise to make him available at Wednesday’s proceeding. However, when the case was called, Chinozo Eze, who represented him, told the judge that Fani-Kayode was not in court due to health issues.

The lawyer hinted to the judge that a medical report and a letter seeking the leave of the court to vacate the two dates are already in the court file. EFCC’s counsel, Zinat Atiku, confirmed the development and said the prosecution’s hands are tied as to how to forge ahead. However, the judge frowned at the constant non-appearance of the defendant, noting that the last time he was in court was November 4, 2022. Justice Abike-Fadipe subsequently threatened to issue a bench warrant against him if he fails to show up at the next adjourned date.

The judge also frowned at the prosecutor for non-diligent prosecution, adding that they can withdraw the matter if the Com- mission is not ready to prosecute. Justice Abike-Fadipe adjourned the case until November 7, 2023, for the continuation of trial.