Court Terminates Treason Charges Against #EndBadGovernance Protesters

The Federal High Court in Abuja has terminated the treason charges brought against the #EndBadGovernance protesters by the Inspector General of Police.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu threw out the charges on Tuesday upon its withdrawal by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN on behalf of the Federal Government.

Fagbemi SAN represented by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation DPPF M.D Abubakar had at the proceedings announced his exercise of section 174 of the 1999 Constitution to take over the case from the Inspector General of Police.

Upon the grant of the request by Justice Egwuatu, the AGF proceeded to request for invocation of the same section of the Constitution to discontinue the trial of the 150 accused persons.

Following no objections to the request from various lawyers representing the accused persons, Justice Egwuatu granted the request and struck out the charges.

Although, the accused persons were not in court, the Judge ordered their immediate release from prison remand.

President Bola Tinubu had on Monday directed the AGF to terminate the charges against the accused persons, most of who are said to be minors and prohibited by law from facing such trial.

