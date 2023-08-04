Court Summons: NLC Threatens Fresh Strike Aug 14 If…

Abuja The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to commence a ‘total’ strike beginning from Monday August 14, if the court summons to Congress was not withdrawn latest by Friday August 11.

According to the Congress, the Federal Ministry of Justice, through the NICN, “has continued to allow itself to be used as a vehicle to truncate the dominance of the tenets of democracy and muzzle/ silence the voices of Nigerian workers”, by serving a summons on the leadership of the NLC and TUC to answer to contempt of court charges, despite the provisions of the constitution to the contrary and the objective realities.

This was part of resolutions reached at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the NLC, contained in a communiqué signed by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, yesterday in Abuja.

This came as NEC in session also resolved to suspend its nationwide mass protest while keenly watching the National Assembly and President keep to their word of attending to issues around the hike in petroleum price hike, as agreed on or before August 19.

The communiqué partly reads: “To go on total strike across the country any day Labour leaders are summoned to court by the government through the NICN. “To demand the immediate withdrawal of this litigious terrorism by the Federal Ministry of Justice before the end of work Friday, the 11th of August, 2023 “To embark on a nationwide comprehensive strike beginning Monday 14th of August, 2023 if this contemptuous Court summons are not withdrawn by whosoever initiated it.”

Commending the effective coordination of Wednesday’s protest, where Nigerians were able to “express their outrage over the huge suffering and impoverishment pervading the landscape,” NEC-insession noted that concrete agreements were reached during the closed doors meeting between President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and leaders of Congress and TUC.

“The President personally guaranteed action on the following areas: Committed to an immediate restructuring of the framework for engaging the consequences of the PMS price hike in line with the input of the Labour leaders “The assurance that the Port Harcourt Refinery will commence production by December this year.

The pledge to ensure that agreement is reached on the wage “Award for Nigerian workers immediately. The promise to unveil a workable roadmap to the CNG alternative next week.”