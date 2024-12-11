Court Summons IGP Over N649m Bayelsa Hotel Debt

Share

A Bayelsa State High Court in Nembe yesterday gave the InspectorGeneral of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun 42 days to appear and defend the N649 million Bayelsa hotel lodging debt suit filed against him by the owner of Euphemie Motel Darius Obiene.

The motel is in OpuNembe in the Nembe Bassambiri community in the Nembe Local Government Area.

According to the court, the nonappearance of the IGP, Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission (PSC) either personally or by their lawyers may lead to judgment being delivered in absentia.

Obiene sued the respondents for their refusal to settle the alleged unpaid debt incurred by the Police SWAT team who have lodging in the hotel since August 12, 2023.

The lodging debt, according to the report, was incurred by the Police Special Squad for a reported sting operation in the community ahead of the governorship election.

Police allegedly invaded the Opu Nembe community and occupied the motel, turning it into their operational base without due permission from Its owners.

