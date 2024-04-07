Court summons 5 for defaming Mercy Chinwo, husband

On the alleged defamation of gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and husband, an Abuja Magistrate Court sitting in Wuse Zone 6, has issued Criminal Summons on five persons, Okoronkwo Ejike, Kingsley Ibeh, DJ Spoiltkid, Terrence Ekot, and Samuel Agozie. The summons is said to be signed by the Registrar of the court, Emmanuel Iyanna. Those summoned are to appear before the court on April 23 for alleging that popular gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey fathered Mercy’s son.

The summon followed a Direct Criminal Complaint filed by Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, husband of Mercy, against the five individuals for Criminal Defamation through his lawyers led by Pelumi Olajengbesi Esq. Uzochikwa said the alleged acts of Criminal Defamation were carried out through deliberate circulation of injurious falsehood, cyberbullying and cyberstalking. The defendants recently alleged that popular Gospel Singer, Nathaniel Bassey, fathered the son of Chinwo, an allegation that has gone viral on the social media space.

They made the allegations on their social media accounts when Mercy and her husband posted pictures of their son and themselves on different social media platforms on March 29. Uzochikwas’ son, they claimed, has a vivid semblance of Bassey, insinuating he could be the real father of the child. Ejike’s post stated: “This Mercy Chinwo’s child she was hiding after giving birth, but the truth is that this baby looks exactly like singer Nathaniel Bassey.

“Nothing anybody wants to reason with me oh. This child is Nathaniel Bassey’s Baby. Maybe a secret away match occurred; otherwise, how can we make empirical sense of this?” Terrence Ekot’s post on the platform “X” said: “Take a look at the stunning resemblance of Mercy Chinwo’s son and Nathaniel Bassey. “Though the duo has been working together on several projects, what do you have to say?”