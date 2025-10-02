Court Strikes Out Suit By Sacked Rivers LG Service Commission Members

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has struck out a suit filed by the Chairman and members of the Rivers State Local Government Service Commission challenging their removal by the state’s former Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd).

The claimants, Reverend Goodlife Iduoku Ben, Amadi Christian Echele, Chimenem Wisdom Jerome, and three others were appointed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara and had been performing their duties until Ibas emerged as sole administrator.

They approached the court to contest what they described as their “unlawful sack” and replacement with another chairman and members while they were still in office, urging the court to reverse the action.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, the presiding judge, Justice Frank Onyiri, dismissed the defendants’ objection, describing their motion as baseless.

Earlier, counsel to the claimants, Kelechi Ubani, informed the court of a notice of discontinuance filed by his clients, describing it as a “painful decision” taken in the interest of peace and progress in the state.

In his ruling, Justice Ihunwo cited relevant legal authorities and struck out the suit pursuant to Order 25, Rule 1. He declined the defendants’ request to award costs or dismiss the case, commending the claimants’ decision to withdraw the matter as “noble.”