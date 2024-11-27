Court Strikes Out Sanwo-Olu’s Suit Against EFCC

Share

The Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out the fundamental right enforcement suit filed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik struck out the matter after counsel who appeared for Sanwo-Olu, Gbenga Femi Akande, moved the motion for the discontinuance of the case.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Abdulmalik had, on Oct. 29, fixed Nov. 26 (today) for further mention. The adjournment followed the submission of the EFCC’s lawyer, Hadiza Afegbua, that she was yet to see the fresh originating summons served on them by Darlington Ozurumba, who filed the suit on the governor’s behalf.

However, NAN observed that the matter was not listed on today’s cause list and no governor’s lawyer was in court.

Out of the 10 cases scheduled for hearing before Justice Abdulmalik, the suit number: FHC/ ABJ/CS/773/2024 between Babajide Sanwo-Olu and EFCC was not on the Tuesday cause list.

When the reporter asked the court workers on why the matter was not listed, NAN leant that the case had been struck out on October 31 after it was withdrawn.

Meanwhile, there was a mild drama as the EFCC lawyer, Afegbua, was sighted in court for the matter. The anti-graft counsel, who had been appearing in the matter, was disappointed to see that the case was not on the cause list.

