Court Strikes Out Rape Case Over Prosecution’s Failure To Produce Witnesses

Share

A High Court of Jigawa State has struck out a rape case involving a 50-year-old man, Aliyu Jahun and two others due to the prosecution’s repeated failure to present witnesses in court.

Trial Judge, Justice Mohammed Abubakar, handed the ruling, citing violations of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, which demands diligent and timely prosecution of criminal cases.

The defendants were accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Jahun town. They were charged under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law, which carries a potential life sentence.

In his ruling, Justice Abubakar criticized the prosecution’s handling of the case, noting several adjournments since the case began in 2022 without any substantial progress. “The prosecution may rearraign the defendants whenever they’re ready to produce their witnesses,” he ruled.

The case has sparked public outrage, with many questioning the delay in delivering justice in a matter involving a minor. In response to the ruling, Abbas Wangara, Director of Publicity and Protocol for the Jigawa State Judiciary, defended the court’s decision, saying due process was followed.

“This reflects the judiciary’s commitment to upholding the law and ensuring justice is served,” Wangara stated, adding that the judiciary remains committed to the timely and efficient prosecution of all criminal cases. The dismissal does not prevent the case from being refiled once the prosecution is fully prepared to proceed.

Share