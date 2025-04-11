Court Strikes Out Nnamdi Kanu’s Fundamental Rights Suit Against FG

Share

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja has struck out a N50 billion suit filed by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Federal Government.

In a ruling yesterday, Justice Ekwo struck out the suit for lack of diligent prosecution. At the hearing, neither Kanu nor the Federal Government was present in court.

Justice Ekwo noted that the case had been adjourned three times due to lack of representation, with the Federal Government’s legal team attending on the last occasion, but no lawyer present for Kanu.

As a result, the judge ruled that the suit should be dismissed. Kanu had sued the Federal Government and AttorneyGeneral of the Federation.

He sued the defendants over allegations bordering on violation of his rights, further alleging that he was kidnapped from Kenya and brought back to Nigeria to stand trial.

He wants the court to determine, “whether the manner in which he was abducted in Kenya and extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria is consistent with extant laws.”

Specifically, he cited: “The provisions of Article 12 (4) of the African Charter on human and peoples’ rights (ratification and enforcement) Act Cap A9 laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and Article/Part 5 (a) of the African Charter’s principles and guidelines on human and peoples’ rights while countering terrorism in Africa.”

Kanu also wants the court to determine “whether by the operation of Section 15 of the Extradition Act Cap E25, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, the plaintiff can be competently/legally tried for offences stated in counts 1 to 14 of the 15-count amended charge.

