February 24, 2026
Court Strikes Out Forgery Charge Against Ozekhome

On Tuesday, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama struck out a suit filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) against Mike Ozekhome, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

New Telegraph recalls that on January 16, 2026, the ICPC filed a three-count charge bordering on forgery allegations, against Ozekhome.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) took over the case on January 26.

Rotimi Oyedepo, counsel to the AGF, had on the last adjourned date, said the case is to be prosecuted with “The highest standard of efficiency, effectiveness, diligence and compliance with due process of law”.

However, at the resumed court session on Tuesday, which was scheduled for arraignment of Ozekhome, Oyedepo moved an application to withdraw the case.

He said the office of the AGF would need time to review and consolidate the issues which cuts across different investigating agencies.

Consequently, Peter Kekemeke, presiding judge, struck out the case.

