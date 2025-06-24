Court Strikes Out DSS Suit Against 3 LAHA Staff

Share

Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Lagos has struck out a six-count criminal charge filed by the Department of State Services (DSS) against three staff members of the Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA).

The court’s decision followed an application for withdrawal made by the prosecution. When the matter came up for trial, the DSS prosecutor, M.O. Bajela, informed Justice Osiagor that there had been a directive to discontinue the case.

Following the oral application, the court granted the request and struck out the charge.

The three defendants — Ibrahim Abdul-Akeem Olanrewaju (M), Adetu Shamsudeen Adekunle (M), and Adetola Oluwatosin Fatimoh (F) — were accused of conspiring to assault DSS operatives on February 17, 2025, at the Lagos State House of Assembly. The alleged assault occurred amid the political crisis surrounding the attempted impeachment of House Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

They were also charged with obstructing DSS officers from carrying out their lawful duties during the incident.

New Telegraph gathered that the DSS withdrew the case following the intervention of prominent political figures in Lagos and the defendants’ decision to tender individual letters of apology to the Director General of the DSS. In the letters, they pledged not to engage in any further unlawful acts.

One of the counts in the withdrawn charge read:

“That you, Ibrahim Abdul-Akeem Olanrewaju (M), Adetu Shamsudeen Adekunle (M), Adetola Oluwatosin Fatimoh (F), and others now at large, on or about the 17th day of February 2025 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired among yourselves to commit a felony, to wit: conspiracy to assault officers of the State Security Service (SSS) while performing their official duty without any reasonable excuse, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

With the withdrawal of the charges, the legal proceedings have officially come to an end.

