Court Strikes Out Defamation Charge Against Farotimi

The Federal High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has struck out the criminal charge filed by the police against Lagos based legal practitioner and author, Dele Farotimi.

Justice Babs Kuewumi struck out the charge following an application by the police prosecutor, Samson Osobu. Osobu told the court that the prosecution had filed a notice of discontinuance.

He said: “The matter is slated for hearing today, but we have filed a notice of discontinuance dated January 29, 2025, and filed this morning.”

There was no objection from lawyers to Farotimi led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika. This paved the way for Justice Kuewumi to strike out the case, with the judge declaring: “This case is hereby struck out.

Outside the courtroom, Olumide-Fusika told journalists that the case had been concluded in this particular court but declined to comment on related matters pending in other courts.

He also said he had advised Farotimi against granting press interviews on the matter.

Recall that another criminal charge filed by the police against Farotimi is still pending before the Magistrate Court also in Ado-Ekiti.

