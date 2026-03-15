Court Strikes Out $250,000 Loan Suit Against Okoya, Firm Over Limitation Law

Chief Razak Akanni Okoya and Rao Investment Property Company Limited have won a legal victory as a Lagos State High Court in the Yaba/Surulere Judicial Division struck out a $250,000 loan recovery suit filed by Dajo Oil Nigeria Limited.

The ruling was delivered by Justice O. Sule-Amzat in the case marked LD/Chief Razak Akanni Okoya and Rao Investment Property Company Limited have won a legal victory as a Lagos State High Court in the Yaba/Surulere Judicial Division struck out a $250,000 loan recovery suit filed by Dajo Oil Nigeria Limited./2021, after upholding a preliminary objection challenging the competence of the suit. The court held that the claim was statute-barred under the Limitation Law of Lagos State, and consequently struck out the claims against the 1st and 2nd defendants.

The preliminary objection was filed by the 2nd Defendant/Applicant, Chief Okoya, who urged the court to dismiss the action and grant any further orders it deemed appropriate.

The objection argued that the claimant had failed to demonstrate any interaction or contractual relationship with the defendants. According to the applicant, there was no agreement, communication, authorization, or transaction executed by the 2nd defendant that could establish liability. The processes before the court did not reveal any connection between the defendants and the claims brought by the claimant.

The 2nd defendant also contended that the action was statute-barred, having been filed more than twelve years after the alleged cause of action arose. Additionally, the objection challenged the claimant’s locus standi to sue the 1st and 2nd defendants, describing the suit as frivolous and urging dismissal with substantial costs.

The defendants further noted that the claimant had previously filed a similar action before the Lagos High Court under Suit No: LD/1361/2007, seeking the same reliefs. That earlier suit was struck out on July 15, 2008, by Justice B.A. Oke-Lawal for want of diligent prosecution. The present suit, filed in 2021, came thirteen years later and was therefore barred by the Limitation Law.

Dajo Oil had claimed that the defendants obtained a $250,000 advance, allegedly secured by the deposit of Certificate of Occupancy No. 28/28/2005 in the name of Rao Investment Property Company Limited. The property is located at Block 96, Lekki Peninsula Scheme I, Eti-Osa Local Government Area, Lagos State.

The claimant alleged that the transaction was facilitated through the 4th defendant, Ajoke Memunat Olubando, described as an agent and nominee of the other defendants, and that the deposit of the title document created an equitable mortgage in its favour.

In opposition, the claimant argued that the debt had been revived by an alleged acknowledgment from the 4th defendant. However, the court rejected this argument, holding that the statements did not amount to a clear and unequivocal acknowledgment required by law to revive a statute-barred claim.

The court noted that the 4th defendant had stated that the money she received was not a loan but a personal gift given during a romantic relationship, intended to assist with processing the Certificate of Occupancy. The judge ruled that such statements could not revive the claimant’s cause of action.

Justice Sule-Amzat further held that once an action is statute-barred, the court is automatically divested of jurisdiction. The alleged cause of action arose in 2005 when the defendants reportedly announced the loss of the Certificate of Occupancy, giving the claimant ample opportunity to pursue its claim within the statutory period, which it failed to do.

“The present action was instituted thirteen years after the fresh right of action accrued upon the striking out of the earlier suit in 2008,” the judge said. “The six-year limitation period prescribed by the Limitation Law has long expired.”

The court consequently upheld the preliminary objection and struck out the suit.