Court Stops Release Of Financial Allocation To Rivers

The Federal High Court in Abuja has stopped the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), from further releasing monthly financial allocations to the Rivers State Government.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, who issued the order on Wednesday, held that the presentation of the 2024 budget by Governor Fubara before a 4-member Rivers House of Assembly was an affront to the Constitutional provision.

The court held that the receipt and disbursement of monthly allocations since January this year by Governor Siminalayi Fubara is a constitutional somersault and aberration that must not be allowed to continue.

Specifically, the Judge said that Fubara’s action in implementing an unlawful budget smacked gross violations of the 1999 Constitution he swore to protect.

The judge therefore restrained the CBN, the Accountant General of the Federation, Zenith Bank and Access Bank from further allowing Fubara to access money from the Consolidated Revenue and Federation Account.

Details later…

