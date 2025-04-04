Court Stops Pro-Wike Rally In Bayelsa

Share

The Bayelsa State High Court, sitting in Yenagoa, on Thursday issued an order restraining associates of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, from holding a mega rally in the State, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

The proposed rally was scheduled to take place in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, on April 12, 2025.

Justice I.A. Uzakah granted the Motion Ex Parte in Suit No. BYHC/YHC/CV/133/2025, filed by the state’s Attorney General, Biriyai Dambo (SAN).

Listed as first and second defendants/respondents in the suit are the lead convener of the NEW Associates, organisers of the rally, George Turnah, and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Other defendants include the Nigeria Police Force, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command.

The enrolled court order states:

“An order of interim injunction is hereby made or granted restraining the 1st and 2nd Defendants, whether by themselves, their agents, associates, privies, representatives (or any person whatsoever acting at their behest), from conducting, convening, coordinating, engaging in, organizing, participating in, holding, hosting, or facilitating any political assembly, rally, meeting, or gathering within Bayelsa State for the purpose of solidarity, hosting, and celebrating the 2nd Defendant in Bayelsa State, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction.”

The matter was adjourned until April 11, 2025, for hearing.

