Court Stops PDP From Enforcing Wabara’s Suspension

An Abia State High Court sitting at Obehie, Ukwa West Local Government Area (LGA), has barred the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from enforcing the purported suspension of the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party, Adolphus Wabara.

The court presided over by Justice LTC Eruba restrained Abraham Amah, Abia State Chairman of the PDP, from enforcing the said suspension.

Wabara had, in a suit marked HUK/8/2025, asked the court to restrain the defendant from enforcing the purported suspension.

Granting the prayers of the Claimant, the Court ordered: “The defendant is restrained from enforcing the suspension of the Claimant/Applicant from the People’s Democratic Party, or in any way, affecting his position as the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the PDP till the motion on notice is determined.”

Amah, had earlier, in Umuahia, announced the suspension of Wabara, accusing the former Senate President of engaging in anti-party activity, which the National Working Committee declared “null and void and of no effect,”Just as a pressure group, Frontiers for Change and Progress, dismissed Amah’s action as inconsequential saying he lacked the constitutional powers to suspend a BoT Chairman of the party.

Meanwhile, the group has condemned a former Commissioner for Information in the state, John Okiyi Kalu over his recent attacks on Wabara, where he alleged that the BoT chairman had a secret meeting in London with Governor Alex Otti, to perfect plans to bring the Governor to the PDP ahead of 2027, a claim the Governor’s media Adviser, Ferdinand Ekeoma, had denied.

He further claimed that Wabara’s intention in wooing Otti was to chase ex-Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (who Kalu served under), from the ‘Big Umbrella’.

But the National Coordinator of the PDP pro-group, Emeka Yellow Ikpegbu, challenged Kalu to substantiate his claims with evidence, accusing Kalu and his co-travellers of resorting to blackmail to frustrate the genuine efforts of “Senator Wabara and other progressives” to rebuild the party which he said, “was destroyed by APC moles and agents in the PDP.”

Ikpegbu wondered if anything was wrong with efforts to woo Governor Otti to the party, arguing that such moves was not strange in politics, and should not in any way pose a threat to any genuine lover of the party but only to those who claim to be in PDP but their spirit is with the APC.

“They go to Abuja and lobby for appointments in an APC-led federal government but come to Abia to destroy the PDP so they can use it as bargaining instrument in 2027,” he said.

He recalled that similar political moves had been made by former Governor Theodore Orji, who moved from PPA to APGA and then to PDP in 2010 and regretted that “some individuals acting as moles for the APC” were making “futile attempts to hijack the leadership of the PDP in Abia State,” a move he vowed to resist.

