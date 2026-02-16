Court Stops NNPCL, Partners From Demolishing Properties In Bonny

…Adjourns to Feb 24

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has issued an order restraining the Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, NNPC Exploration and Production Company Limited (NEPL), WAGL Energy Limited, and Kristal Polis Limited from continuing with the demolitions of structures at the Ntamoku Ayambo Pipeline Estate in Bonny.

The court, presided over by Justice Rita Oguguo, gave the order after hearing the submission of the counsel to the claimants, Chief Eugene Odey, whose 45 residents of Ntamoku Ayambo Pipeline Estate, sued on behalf of themselves, their families and other residents of the area.

Residents of the area had initially carried out a peaceful protest on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, when they woke to see heavy-duty equipment demolishing structures, and were ordered by the officials of Kristal Polis Limited to vacate their residences on or before Friday, February 13, 2026, for demolition.

The judge also said: “It is also ordered that an interim injunction be and is hereby issued restraining the Defendants/Respondents or their agent from taking further steps in the demolition of the Claimant’s landed property situate at the Shell pipeline Community in Bonny, Rivers State, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

“It is further Ordered that an interim injunction be and issued restraining the Defendants or their agents from demolishing the Claimant’s landed properties situate at Shell Pipeline Community in Bonny, Rivers State, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.”

Justice Oguguo adjourned the case to Tuesday, February 24, 202,6 for motion on notice, and also granted the claimants leave to serve the writ of summons and accompanying processes on the defendants through substituted means.

“That this case be and is hereby adjourned to the 24th day of February, 202,6 for Motion on Notice.

That leave be and is hereby granted the Claimants/Applicants to endorse the writ of summons and other accompanying processes in this suit for service outside the jurisdiction of this court,” the judge said.

“That leave be and is hereby granted the Claimants/Applicants to serve the writ of summons and other accompanying processes in this suit on the Defendants outside the jurisdiction of this suit at NNPC E and P Limited, opposite Ogba 200, Airport Road, Benin City, Edo State and WAGL Energy Limited, No. 45, Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”

“It is further Ordered that leave be and is hereby granted the Claimants/ Applicants to serve the 2nd and 4th Respondents the processes of this suit by delivering same to the Director or Secretary at their Headquarter via DHL or any other speed post.”

The demolitions had already displaced thousands of residents, including children, women, the elderly and persons with disabilities.