Court Stops Nigeria Police, Others From Arresting, Obstructing Ghanaian Investors In River Park Estate Case

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the InspectorGeneral of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the Nigeria Police and other respondents not to harass, arrest or obstruct some Ghanaian businessmen who filed a suit on violation of fundamental human rights on a dispute at the River Park Estate in Add my aAbuja.

The court gave the ruling on Thursday in the legal action, filed under suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1130/2025, which was initiated by directors of JonahCapital Nigeria Limited and their Ghanaian partners under the investment consortium Houses for Africa.

The case involved renowned Ghanaian businessman, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Kojo Ansah Mensah, Victor Quainoo, and their legal counsel, Abu Arome.

Also named as defendants in the suit are the FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Saka Adewale; the Head of the IGP Monitoring Unit, DCP Akin Fakorede; EFCC Zonal Commander Michael Wetkas; EFCC investigator Eunice Vou Dalyop; and one Kabiru Baba.