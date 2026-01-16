A Rivers State High Court sitting in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Port Harcourt has issued an interim order stopping further steps toward the impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

In the ruling delivered on Friday, the court restrained the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, alongside two other officials, including the Clerk of the House, from issuing any correspondence to the Chief Judge of the state in relation to the impeachment process.

The court further barred the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Simeon Amadi, from receiving, acting upon, or processing any request, resolution, or impeachment document from the lawmakers aimed at constituting a panel to investigate allegations of misconduct against the governor and his deputy, pending the determination of the matter.

The interim injunction, which is to last for seven days, was granted by the presiding judge, F.A. Fiberesima, following the consideration of a motion ex parte filed separately by Governor Fubara and Deputy Governor Odu.

READ ALSO:

Justice Fiberesima also granted permission for the claimants to serve the interim order and all originating court processes in Suit Nos. OYHC/7/CS/2026 and OYHC/6/CS/2026 on the defendants by substituted means. This includes service at the gate of the Rivers State Assembly quarters for the first to the 31st defendants.

In addition, the court directed that the Chief Judge, listed as the 32nd defendant, be served through any judicial staff at his chambers within the High Court premises.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to January 23, 2026, for the hearing of the substantive motion.

Despite the court order, the Rivers State House of Assembly reportedly resolved on Friday to proceed with the impeachment process against the governor and his deputy.

Meanwhile, four lawmakers who had earlier withdrawn their support for the impeachment and urged others to do the same reversed their decision, accusing Governor Fubara of inflexibility.