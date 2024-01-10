Court stops IGI from holding AGM

Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, has stopped the proposed Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Industrial And General Insurance Company Plc, slated to be held on January 22, 2024. The decision came consequent upon the granting of an exparte motion instituted against the insurance firm and 10 others by some of its majority shareholders.

The majority shareholders, who are petitioners in the legal action designated FHC/L/CP/2340/2023, include Special Event Limited, Rotimi Fashola, Oluwarotimi Edu, Toyin Fakunle, Alex Osula, Obayomi Lawal, Bashorun Oladipo Adegbite (Executor of the estate of Late Alhaji Abdullateef Oladimeji Adegbite), Olusina Elushakin, Bandele Olabode Vincent (Executor of the Estate of late Ola Vincent), Trustees Of Ola Vincent Foundation, Taiwo Subuola Bali (Executor of the Estate of late Edith Adenike Vincent), Jaiyeola Olatokunbo Vincent, Taiwo Subuola Bali, Kehinde Olatunji Vincent, Bandele Olabode Vincent and June Fatima Vincent. Listed as Respondents alongside IGI Plc include: Mr Akinlolu Akinyele, Mr Augustine Olorunsola, Mr Kanayo Chucks Okoye, Mr Gafar Kayode Animashaun, HRM Ambassador Nuhu Bamali, High Chief Oriyomi Ayeola, Mallam Sadiq Isa-kaita, Mr Kabir Ayinde-Tukur, Mrs Olubukola Olufunke Akomolafe and Coopvest Limited. It would be recalled that the counsel to the Applicants, Professor Oludayo Amokaye (SAN) had hinted to the court that the petition was pursuant to Section 124 of the Companies And Allied Matters Act 2020. In the Motion Exparte, the petitioners had urged Justice Aluko for an Order of Interim Injunction, restraining the 1st Respondent (IGI) by itself, her privies, agents and legal representatives from holding its Annual General Meeting for the 22nd of January 2024 or any other time, until the final determination of the Motion on Notice or the petition as the court may deem fit to make in the circumstances.

The petitioners equally prayed to the judge for an order permitting them to serve the Motion on Notice along with the court orders on the 1st Respondent (IGI) and other Respondents, and any other order or orders the court may deem fit to make in the circumstances. The trial judge had on January 2, 2024, after listening to the Petitioners’ lawyer, and perused through the Affidavit in support of the Motion deposed to by Rotimi Fashola, Insurance Broker and the written address and exhibits attached, held that “Having heard Prof. Oludayo Amokaye, SAN with A.O. Lema, and S.O. Obajaja, and A.C. Eze, for the Petitioners who moved in terms praying it to grant the reliefs sought as endorsed on the ex-parte. “And the court having considered it deserving, granted the prayers sought; it is hereby ordered as follows: “that an Order of Interim Injunction restraining the 1st Respondent by itself, her privies, agents and legal representatives from holding the 1st Respondent’s Annual General Meeting scheduled for the 22nd of January 2024 or any other time until the final determination of the Motion on Notice is hereby granted.”