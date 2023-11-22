New Telegraph

November 22, 2023
Court Stops Factional Rivers Assembly Speakers, Others From Sitting

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital has granted an interim injunction restraining the factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule (referred to in the suit as the Former Speaker Rivers State House Of Assembly) from sitting.

The court also slammed a restraining order on Hon. Dumle Maol (referred to in the suit as Former Deputy Speaker RSHA) from disturbing, obstructing, or interfering with the legislative proceedings of the Rivers State House Of Assembly.

The court also restrained Hon. Ehie Ogerenye Edison DSSRS as the Speaker of Rivers State House Of Assembly in accordance with Section 90 – 104 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered), pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice filed in the suit.

