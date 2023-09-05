Court Stops Duport Midstream Directors From Holding Board Meeting

Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has stopped four Directors of Duport Midstream Company from holding or convening a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company pending the hearing of a Motion on Notice filed before the court.

The judge issued the restraining order while ruling on a Motion Ex-parte instituted by Duport Midstream Company in suit number FHC/L/CS/729/2023 filed against Duport Energy Limited, Oluwatosin Odusanya, Mobolaji Kuku, Oladipo Adeniyi, and Wuraola Abiola.

Upon reading the affidavit in support of the motion paper sworn to by Dr Akintoye Akindele of 319, Akin Ogunlewe Street, Off Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State, Justice Aluko also considered the submissions of counsel to the applicant, Akinlabi Apara, with Adeyinka Binuyo, from B. A law firm that moved in terms praying it to grant the reliefs sought as endorsed on the motion paper.

The judge, upon hearing the Motion Ex-parte dated August 28, made the following declarations: “That order of interim injunction restraining the 1st to 5th respondents, their agents, servants, privies, representatives or any person whosoever acting on their behalf from holding or convening any meeting of the Board of Directors of the applicant particularly the meeting of 5th September 2023 or any other meeting for the purpose of engaging Creditor Banks to the applicant or any other purpose which is at variance with the order of this Honourable Court dated 3rd May 2023 made by Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice dated 21st April 2023, is hereby granted.

“That an order of Interim Injunction restraining the 1st to 5th respondents, their agents, servants, privies, representatives or any person whosoever acting on their behalf from holding or convening any meeting of the Board of Directors of the applicant, particularly the meeting of 5th September 2023 or any other meeting for the purpose of engaging or taking any step which is to the detriment of the Managing Director and CEO of the applicant in the plaintiff company which is at variance with the order of this Honourable Court dated 3rd May 2023 Coram: Hon. Justice A. Lewis-Allagoa, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice dated 21st April 2023, is hereby granted.

“That this suit is adjourned to the 26th day of September 2023 as earlier ordered by Lewis-Allagoa for the hearing of Motion on Notice”.

Recall that Justice Lewis-Allagoa had earlier restrained the Directors of Duport Midstream Company, from interfering in any way whatsoever in the day-to-day running of the company.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa’s order came sequel to a Motion Ex-parte dated and filed on April 25, 2023, brought before the court.

The order reads, “That an order of interim injunction is granted restraining the 2nd to 5th respondents, their agents, servants, privies, representatives or any person whosoever acting on their behalf from interfering in any way whatsoever in the day to day running of the plaintiff /Applicant, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

“That an Order of interim injunction is granted restraining the 2nd to 5th respondents, their agents, servants, privies, representatives, or any person whosoever acting on their behalf from interfering in any way whatsoever in the day-to-day running of the plaintiff/applicant, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice”.