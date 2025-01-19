Court stops Aniebonam’s faction from acting as NNPP’s Exco

Share

An Abuja High Court has granted an interim injunction stopping the Boniface Anieobonam faction from continually acting in the capacity of the national executive of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP)

The said ex-parte application marked M/322/2025 was dated January 13 and filed on January 14, 2025 by counsel to the Claimants, Prof. Sebastine Hon, SAN .

The Claimants in the suit are ANPP and 10 others, while 21 persons , including INEC were cited as Defendants.

The two paragraph affidavit in support of the application was deposed to by one by one Robert Hon, who is a legal practitioner.

The Claimants are praying for an order of interim injunction, restraining the defendants by themselves or their servants and / or agents from conducting Local Government, State or Zonal Congresses and the National Convention of, or in the name of, the 1st Plaintiff/Applicant, pending the determination of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction.

The applicants are also prayed the court for an order of interim injunction restraining the defendants by themselves or by their servants and/or agents from carrying out or undertaking any official activity for and on behalf of, or in the name of, the Ist Plaintiff/Applicant, pending the determination of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction.

The applicants further prayed for an order of interim injunction restraining the INEC by itself, its officers, officials, servants and/or agents from receiving or replying to any correspondence written to it by the Aniebonam faction, or their agents; and also from monitoring/causing to be monitored or, supervised or having any other official dealings with the defendants in the name of the party, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutor Injunction.

