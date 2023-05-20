Court Stays Suspension Order On Abure, Other LP Officers

An Abuja High Court yesterday granted an order of stay execution on the suspension of Julius Abu- re, Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) and others. Others are the National Organizing Secretary, Mr Clement Ojukwu and National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara, from parading themselves as LP national officials.

The plaintiffs in the case are Martins Esikpali John; Lucky Shaibu; Isah Zekeri; Omogbai Frank; Abokha- iu Aliu; Ayohkaire Lateef; John Elomah and Dr Ayo- bami Arabambi,. They had in an ex-parte motion, marked M/7082/2023, sought the removal of Abure and the three other national officers of the party which the judge granted order of suspension.

The trial judge after listening to arguments from the parties granted the order for stay of execution pending the determination of the appeal filed by the defendants. Justice Muazu had on April 5 issued an interim injunction stopping Abure, Ibrahim and the party’s National Organizing Secretary, Clement Ojukwu and National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara, from parading themselves as national officers of LP. This was contained in an ex-parte motion, marked M/7082/2023, brought before the court by the eight plaintiffs.