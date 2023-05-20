New Telegraph

May 20, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Saturday Magazine
  3. Court Stays Suspension…

Court Stays Suspension Order On Abure, Other LP Officers

An Abuja High Court yesterday granted an order of stay execution on the suspension of Julius Abu- re, Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) and others. Others are the National Organizing Secretary, Mr Clement Ojukwu and National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara, from parading themselves as LP national officials.

The plaintiffs in the case are Martins Esikpali John; Lucky Shaibu; Isah Zekeri; Omogbai Frank; Abokha- iu Aliu; Ayohkaire Lateef; John Elomah and Dr Ayo- bami Arabambi,. They had in an ex-parte motion, marked M/7082/2023, sought the removal of Abure and the three other national officers of the party which the judge granted order of suspension.

The trial judge after listening to arguments from the parties granted the order for stay of execution pending the determination of the appeal filed by the defendants. Justice Muazu had on April 5 issued an interim injunction stopping Abure, Ibrahim and the party’s National Organizing Secretary, Clement Ojukwu and National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara, from parading themselves as national officers of LP. This was contained in an ex-parte motion, marked M/7082/2023, brought before the court by the eight plaintiffs.

Read Previous

Court Of Appeal Adjourns Indefinitely Suit Seeking To Stop President Elect , Tinubu’s Inauguration
Read Next

Nysc’s Position On Mbah’s Certificate Vindicates US –Petitioners

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023