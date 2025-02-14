Court Stays Execution Of Judgment Sacking Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland

Share

The High Court Lokoja yesterday ordered a stay of execution of the judgment sacking the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland Ahmed-Anaje.

Justice Umar Salisu gave the order following an application for stay of execution on his earlier judgment that removed Anaje as Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

The traditional ruler was removed by Justice Salisu in his judgment in a case filed by Daudu Adeku-Ojiah, Hussain Yusuf and Abdulrahaam Suberu, challenging the Ohinoyi’s appointment by former Governor Yahaya Bello.

The Attorney General of the state Muiz Abdullahi (SAN) and the Ohinoyi, who filed the application for stay of execution, told the court that they have filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal Abuja.

Abdullahi sought to grant an order for stay of execution in the judgment delivered on February 3 in the suit lodged to the appellate court.

