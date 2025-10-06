Court Staff Arrests Fake Lawyer In Delta

A man impersonating as a lawyer, identified as U. T. Oghenetejiri, has been arrested at a Magistrate Court in Orhuwhorun, Udu Local Government Area, Delta State.

The suspect had appeared in a civil case before the court but failed to answer a question from the magistrate. Instead of responding, he fled, but was later arrested by court staff and lawyers at the Orhuwhorun market. Members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Udu Branch’s AntiFake Lawyer Committee, led by David Omage and G. Fenfe, arrested him.

Investigations showed that Oghenetejiri has been appearing in courts in the area for months, falsely representing clients as a qualified lawyer.

His inconsistent legal arguments and evasive responses about his education drew suspicion. Edmund Odohisi, Chairman of the NBA Udu Branch, confirmed receiving prior complaints about the impersonator and said they had been quietly investigating.

“We took the matter seriously because the integrity of the legal profession is at stake. When he appeared again at Orhuwhorun Court, our men moved in”, he said.

After his arrest , Oghenetejiri was detained by Udu lawyers with court security assistance and handed over to police. Police investigations revealed that he had been preparing legal documents, forging stamps and seals, and maintaining an office at Jakpa Road in Effurun. Several forged deeds and legal documents were recovered.

Checks further confirmed Oghenetejiri never attended law school and is not registered with the Supreme Court of Nigeria, a requirement for practicing lawyer. The incident has reignited concerns about regulatory oversight and the need for stricter verification in Nigeria’s judicial system.

Lawyers in Delta State praised the NBA’s swift action and called for vigilance to preserve the profession’s integrity. The NBA urged the public to report anyone suspected of impersonating a lawyer and reaffirmed its commitment to justice and ethics. Oghenetejiri remains in custody at Ovwian Police Station, pending his arraignment.