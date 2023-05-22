New Telegraph

May 24, 2023
Court Speaks On Why Obi’s Application Against Tinubu Live Broadcast Was Dismissed

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal led by Justice Haruna Tsammani has revealed why it dismissed an application by the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi seeking the live broadcast of its proceedings.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Obi and his party is seeking the court’s order to allow for a live broadcast on its suits against the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president-elect during the February 25 presidential election.

In his ruling on Monday, Justice Tsammani said the application lacks merit and is accordingly dismissed.”

Making references to other countries, the presiding Judge reiterated that live streaming has to be planned and budgeted for and is not carried out from the blues.

Tsammani concluded that such an application is never allowed without rules guiding it to come into effect and as such, he said PEP court can not allow it without the necessary framework or policies.

In a unanimous decision of the five-man panel, the court dismissed the application.

Details later…..

