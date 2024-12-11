Court Slams N50m On DSS For Illegal Arrest Of Monarch In Osun

Share

The Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo has reportedly slammed 50 million naira on DSS for the illegal arrest of Oba Abideen Adeyemi, the Alamo of Ayegbaju-Ijesa in Atakumosa East local government of Osun state.

Oba Abideen Adeyemi was understood to have been arrested following a petition containing various allegations which was directed to the office of State Director of State Security Services DSS.

The matter was presided over by Honorable Justice Adefunmilola Demi-Ajayi of Osogbo High Court.

Oba Abideen Adeyemi had sued the Department of State Security Service (DSS) for forceful arrest and unlawful detention.

The monarch accused operatives of the DSS of harassment and infringement on his fundamental rights In a suit number:- FHC/OS/CS/181/224 before the Federal High Court, Osogbo, on 5th of August, 2024.

The applicant joined the Director General, DSS, the state director, DSS, Mr Geordi, Mr Amosat, Chief Omololu Afilaka and Rotimi Ajewole, as respondents.

Justice Adefunmilola Stated that it highly unprofessional for DSS not to investigate the petition before the monarch was arrested.

She slammed DSS for unlawfully procuring the Magistrate arrest warrant to detain the Traditional Ruler

Justice Adefunmilola faulted the action of DSS via a malicious and frivolous petition written against Oba Abideen Adeyemi, saying that DSS deprived the monarch of his fundamental rights as enshrined in chapter IV of the Nigerian constitution.

The Court thereby awarded the cost of N50 million as general damages being the loss suffered by the applicant.

The court also awarded N200,000 as the cost of litigation against the petitioners.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"