Court Slams N3m Fine On Hotel Over Wrongful Dismissal Of Staff

Justice E. D. Subilim of an Abuja Division of the National Industrial Court has slammed a N3 million fine on Johnwood Hotel Limited for wrongfully dismissing one of its staff, Mrs. Olajumoke Oluyemisi Obot.

The court held that Obot’s dismissal by the hotel was wrongful due to a breach of her right to fair hearing. Delivering judgement on a suit marked NICN/ABJ/193/2024, filed by Mrs. Obot against the hotel and the duo of Kingsley Obiukwu and Polycarp Obiukwu, the judge held that although the employer had the right to discipline staff, it failed to follow due process before terminating the claimant’s employment over allegations of theft Mrs. Obot, who was employed as a Food and Beverage Supervisor in June 2022, was dismissed in June 2023 after a sum of N1,500, said to be a customer tip, was found on her during a routine security check.

The hotel alleged gross misconduct, claiming she violated company’s policy by concealing the money and failing to declare it. However, the claimant maintained that she acted on instructions from her manager to retain the tip overnight after being unable to officially register it. She further argued that she was neither issued a formal query nor given an opportunity to defend herself before her dismissal.

However, In its defence, the hotel insisted that Mrs. Obot admitted to concealing the money and was subjected to an internal disciplinary process, including completing an incident report and appearing before a panel. But the court found significant gaps in the employer’s case and held that “the defendants failed to provide credible evidence of a proper disciplinary hearing or any formal query issued to the claimant”. Testimonies from defence witnesses were also described as inconsistent and largely hearsay.

“The termination was carried out in violation of the principles of natural justice. Any allegation of misconduct must be accompanied by a fair opportunity for the employee to respond”, the judge further held. In the final determination of the suit, the court awarded N85,000 to Mrs Obot as one month’s salary in lieu of notice, as well as N2.72 million as damages for wrongful termination.

An additional N200,000 was also granted to her as cost of the suit, with 10 per cent annual interest on the total judgement sum until full payment. The judge however declined to order Obot’s reinstatement.