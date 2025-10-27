Court Slams N20m Fine On Firm Over Life-Time Injury Sustained By Staff

An Ibadan Division of the National Industrial Court has ordered a plastic firm, Ladox Limited, to pay N20 million in damages to one, Gbenga, for injuries and permanent disability sustained due to the company’s negligence while he was on duty.

Delivering judgement in the fundamental rights enforcement suit, Justice Dele Peters held that Ladox Limited, as a factory owner, had a legal duty to ensure its machines were properly maintained to prevent harm to employees.

In the suit, Gbenga argued that when 200 Stars took over Ladox Plastics Product Ltd, the company owed him over one million naira in salary arrears. He added that while attempting to repair a faulty machine, he was severely injured when the equipment suddenly restarted.

Ladox was said to have initially paid for his treatment in Nigeria, but he was later flown to London for further care by a private individual and not the company. Gbenga added that he later sought financial assistance from Ladox for his medical expenses, and the company only gave him N100,000.

He added that Ladox never checked on his welfare afterward, except to invite him later to help revive the company — an offer that came without any compensation.

However, In its defence, 200 Stars Resources maintained that it merely purchased a division of Ladox Plastics and had no employment relationship or liability toward Gbenga.

The company argued that it only acquired the factory building and machines as stated in its Memorandum of Understanding, not any existing debts or obligations.

In his judgement, Justice Peters dismissed the case against 200 Stars Resources, saying there was no proof linking it to Gbenga’s injury. However, the judge held that Ladox Limited breached its duty of care by failing to ensure workplace safety, concluding that Gbenga’s injury resulted directly from Ladox’s negligence.