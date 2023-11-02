Court Slam 10 Count Charges On Ex-Agric MD, Remands Him In Prison

A Kano State High Court, presided over by Justice Hafsat Sani Yahya, has remanded the former Managing Director of the State Agric Company, KASCO, over allegations of embezzling N3.2 Billion State Treasury Money.

At the resumed hearing, the prosecution counsel slammed ten count charges on Bala Muhammad Inuwa and his son, which bothered on persistent alleged sharing of the N3.2 billion to their cronies.

Among those who received the money in the count charges, were the former Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje and the APC National Chairman, Foundation, “Ganduje Foundation” a sum of N30 Million.

Similarly, another count charge stated that the accused transferred the sum of N68 million to one Musbahu Suleiman to combat it to $100,000.

The prosecution counsel, Zaharadeen Kofar, said that they have fully presented before the Court all required Charges and needed evidence against the accused Person as such the Court should go ahead to prosecute him.

The Prosecution Counsel while objecting to the Bail application by the Dependant Counsel Professor Nasiru Adamu Aliyu, said that the previous Bail he enjoyed was administrative because he had not been fully charged.

However, the Defense Counsel, Professor Nasiru Adamu Aliyu, argued that the Prosecution Counsel wanted the case to be prosecuted without having full facilities and all the requirements to allow for the continuation of the case, asking the Court to Discountinent with the case.

In her ruling on whether the Charges should be read to the accused Persons or not, the Presiding Judge, Justice Hafsat Sani Yahya, said the Prosecution Counsel had submitted enough evidence to allow for the case to continue.

While on bail prayers by the Dependant Counsel, Professor Nasiru Adamu Aliyu, relaying on the previous State High Court Bail his client enjoyed, the Presiding Judge, said that Bail was nothing but an administrative Bail because the accused was not formally arraigned.

The Judge then asked the Defense Counsel to make another bail request which She assured that She was ready to entertain, the Judge adjourned the case to 6 December 2023 for a hearing of the substantive Suit Matter.