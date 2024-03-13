Court Sets March 22 To Rule On Miyetti Allah Leader’s Bail Application

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has scheduled March 22 as the date to hear the bail application put forth by detained Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore President, Bello Bodejo.

The ruling date was fixed by Justice Inyang Ekwo after both Bodejo’s counsel, Mohammed Sheriff, and the Attorney-General of Federation (AGF)’s lawyer, Y.A. Imana, presented their arguments for and against the motion.

Initially set for March 5, the hearing of Bodejo’s motion requesting his unconditional release from Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) custody was scheduled by Justice Ekwo.

Following the Federal Government’s failure to bring Bodejo for arraignment after the expiry of the seven-day directive to file charges against him, the judge set the new date.

The judge had given the Federal Government seven days, starting from Feb. 22, to file charges against Bodejo. This timeframe was given after an earlier order allowed the AGF to keep Bodejo in DIA custody for 15 days for investigation purposes. Through a motion ex-parte marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/141/2024, the Federal Government requested the remand of Bodejo in NIA custody until the investigation concludes and arraignment takes place. Arrested on Jan. 23 in Malia, Nasarawa State, Bodejo’s detention was based on allegations of forming an armed militia against national unity, which is against Nigeria’s constitution. READ ALSO: Court orders man’s arrest by police over refusal to cater for children

