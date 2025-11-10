Court Sets Hearing Date for N1bn PRNigeria Founder’s Suit Against NIPSS

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed December 8 for the hearing of a N1 billion suit instituted by the founder of PRNigeria, Malam Yushau Shuaib, against the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State, over his withdrawal from the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 47 of the Institute.

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, had assigned the case to Justice Binta Fatima Nyako of the Abuja Division of the Court for hearing. Shuaib had dragged NIPSS before the court to challenge his alleged unlawful and arbitrary withdrawal from the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 47 of the Institute after his admission had been approved by President Bola Tinubu and necessary payment and conditions precedents had been fully met.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/1329/2025, Shuaib, a renowned public relations expert, is demanding N1 billion in general, special, and aggravated damages against NIPSS over the emotional trauma and reputational damage he suffered as a result of the “unlawful and unjust action of NIPSS against him”.

He is also seeking an additional N100 million as litigation costs, having issued a pre-action notice on June 16, 2025, to the Institute’s Director General, Professor Ayo Omotayo, which was allegedly ignored by the management. The case, filed on his behalf by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Yunus Abdulsalam, seeks a court order setting aside his withdrawal from SEC 47 and reinstating him with full rights, benefits, and privileges.

Shuaib is also asking for a perpetual injunction restraining NIPSS, its agents, or officials from further harassment, intimidation, or cyberbullying. In his originating summons, the plaintiff raised eight issues for determination. He argued that the publication of a news article by PRNigeria, an independent media organisation, cannot lawfully be attributed to him as misconduct when he neither authored nor endorsed it.

He also questioned whether NIPSS’s alleged access and use of his private email without consent violated his constitutional right to privacy under Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution. Shuaib further contended that disciplinary action against him for professional opinions expressed in a published article breached his right to freedom of expression guaranteed by Section 39(1). He argued that barring other participants from interacting with him and removing him from official platforms amounted to harassment, cyberbullying, and forced isolation.

He maintained that denying him participation in the international study tour, despite his full payment of N18.3 million course fees, constituted discrimination and breach of contract. Shuaib also faulted his suspension and withdrawal from the course based on alleged “externalisation of the subject” without a fair hearing, describing it as a violation of his constitutional right under Section 36(1).

He is therefore seeking declarations that the actions of NIPSS were unlawful, unjustifiable, discriminatory, and unsupported by any regulation guiding the institute. In a 40-paragraph affidavit, Shuaib stated that he was nominated by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to represent it at the course, a nomination approved by the President of Nigeria.

He attached his admission letter, proof of payment of N18.3 million, and evidence of compliance with NIPSS requirements, including handing over of responsibilities at his company, Image Merchants Promotion Limited, publishers of PRNigeria. He alleged that despite complying with institutional rules, he was subjected to harassment, intimidation, and arbitrary disciplinary actions.