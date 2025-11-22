Court Sets Date For Inspection Of Forensic Evidence In Emefiele’s Trial

J ustice Rahman Oshodi of a Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos has fixed January 5 and 8, 2026 for the forensic inspection of a key digital exhibit in the trial of a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The judge revealed this on Friday following the insistence of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) that the examination of the device; marked as Exhibit I, must be conducted without internet access.

Exhibit I, identified as Emefiele’s mobile phone, is expected to undergo detailed forensic scrutiny under strict conditions. In a ruling, the judge directed that the inspection be carried out in the presence of lawyers from both the prosecution and defence teams, as well as a certified forensic expert with the court’s registrar supervising the process.

He also ordered that the device should remain in the custody of the court for the duration of the trial and that screen-mirroring technology be used during the examination.

Emefiele is facing a 19-count charge alongside Henry Omoile over alleged abuse of office, receiving gratification, accepting gifts through agents, corruption, and fraudulent property transactions involving $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion.

Henry Omoile, faces a separate three-count charge for allegedly accepting gifts unlawfully in his role as an agent. Both men have pleaded not guilty.